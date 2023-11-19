During the Final Assault we were able to see excerpts from the talents’ rehearsals. Each coach has prepared his pupils in the best way, making us all excited on the stage of La Voz.

The Malú team was in charge of closing the gala with Ronia, Larisa and Luna, three great artists who made it very difficult for both the public and their coach to choose who went to the Live Shows.

At Luna’s rehearsal we were able to see a very proud Malú, like her colleagues, who were watching the performance of the Castellón native in the background. Of course, the coach has pointed out an aspect of her interpretation that she did not like so much.

At one point during the performance, Luna tightened her voice, and that didn’t look good at all, and he gave her some advice to improve it: be herself. Because, for Malú, Ronia and Larisa are the ones who have the great vocal range on her team, something in which Luna loses out.

But the talent, on the other hand, wins in spades, since she has something very special in her voice: “She is special at interpreting and singing. That place of hers is magical,” acknowledges Malú, who also adds that she likes that Luna knows it and, therefore, enhances it.

As a result of these rehearsals and these tips, Luna moved us all during the Final Assault and, although the public chose Larisa, Malú opted for the Castellón native to complete her Direct team. Great moment!