Suara.com – The Mali U-17 national team is determined to make history at the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia by reaching the final round and bringing home the championship trophy.

“After confirming qualification for Indonesia, our desire is to break through the glass ceiling by reaching the final and bringing home the championship trophy,” said Head Coach of the Mali U-17 National Team Soumaila Coulibaly in Solo, Central Java, Tuesday (7/11).

According to him, his team did not want to disappoint the Malian people who had high hopes for their team.

In order to realize this hope, the Mali U-17 national team made long preparations for the U-17 World Cup by holding a training camp in Bamako, Mali and continuing with a training camp in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Media Officer for the Mali U-17 National Team, Ibrahima Ze Koulibaly, explained that the players are going through various stages of preparation and their performance is expected to reach its peak during the final round.

According to Ibrahima, the big ambitions of the Mali U-17 national team were visible as soon as they landed at Adi Soemarmo Airport, Boyolali, Central Java, Monday (6/11).

The Mali national team immediately carried out their first training session at the Sriwaru Field in Solo, Monday (6/11) afternoon and underwent their second training at the Sriwedari Stadium in Solo, on Tuesday evening.

“After arriving in Solo and dropping off our luggage at the hotel, we immediately started practicing. This was to get the best results,” he said, as published by ANTARA.

Mali U-17 is also not afraid to face tough competition in Group B with the Spanish, Uzbekistan and Canadian national teams. Of all the contestants, not a single one has ever won a championship trophy at the U-17 World Cup level.

According to him, his team is ready to face the various tests that face them in Group B. Mali is determined to sweep all matches in order to realize their ambition to climb the championship podium.

In the first match, the Mali U-17 national team will meet Uzbekistan at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, Friday (10/11) at 16.00 WIB. Then Mali met Spain on Monday (13/11) and against Canada on Thursday (16/11) which was also the final match in Group B.