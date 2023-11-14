On November 17, the film QUE NO NADIE DUERMA by Antonio Méndez Esparza will be released, starring Malena Alterio and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón

On the occasion of the imminent premiere of QUE NO NADIE DUERMA, a film based on the novel of the same name by Juan José Millás, directed by Antonio Méndez Esparza and starring Malena Alterio, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, José Luis Torrijo, Rodrigo Posión, Manuel de Blas, Mariona Ribas , Mariano Llorente and Íñigo de la Iglesia among others. Our reporter and actress Ester Gotor has been able to interview her director and the stars of the film, Malena Alterio, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón.

In the interview they tell us how their director gave them the freedom to improvise during filming following the script as a guide. In the words of Méndez Esparza, to achieve that element of surprise for the viewer and like Malena, who supports the film, she had to let herself go and trust the director.

You can watch the interviews below:

The story of LET NOBODY SLEEP follows Lucía, a computer programmer who loses her job and decides to make a definitive change in her life by starting to work as a taxi driver. While walking the streets of Madrid, in search of love and new adventures, Lucía ends up embarking on revenge against those who have stolen her own history and whom she should never have trusted.

The film stars a huge Malena Alterio (Shame) in a way we have never seen her before, accompanied by Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Rodrigo Poisón, José Luis Torrijo, Manuel de Blas and Mariona Ribas.

Filmed mostly in Usera, QUE NADIE DUERMA is a road movie through a lively and diverse Madrid, with the character and passion of unique characters. An amalgamation of reality and fiction: sometimes delirious, other times exciting, but always authentic. Just like Lucia.”

In the words of its director “LET NOBODY SLEEP is the generational portrait of a woman who takes the reins of her life at an unexpected moment. Lucía’s character is especially interesting: she always did what she was supposed to do and is reborn behind the wheel of her taxi, recovering her voice. She lets herself be carried away by fantasy, madness and adventure. Lucía was invisible, she is determined to be seen.”

QUE NADIE DUERMA is produced by Pedro Hernández Santos (Here and There Films), José María and Miguel Morales (Wanda Visión) and Que Nadie Duerma AIE in co-production with the Romanian production company Avanpost.

The film has the support of ICAA, Madrid City Council, Community of Madrid, and Impulsa Castilla La Mancha, with the participation of Amazon, RTVE and TeleMadrid.