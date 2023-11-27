Denpasar Voice – Surprisingly, Persib Bandung is finally reportedly interested in bringing in a foreign goalkeeper in this transfer market.

Kevin Ray Mendoza’s name has also been on the Persib Bandung rumor radar, after one of the Malaysian journalists revealed it.

“Kevin Ray Mendoza joins Bojan Hodak, it is understood that the KL City goalkeeper will leave The City Boys to join Persib Bandung,” wrote Twitter account @zulhelmizainal1.

As is known, the current Persib Bandung coach, Bojan Hodak, is a former Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) coach. It is possible that this is the background to rumors of Kevin Ray Mendoza’s transfer to the Blue Prince.

However, it seems that Kevin Ray Mendoza’s statistics are not special enough. In the 2023 Malaysia Super League, from 10 matches, he has conceded 17 goals and only managed to save 2 goals.

Reporting from Transfermarkt, the Danish-born goalkeeper currently has a market price of IDR 4.35 billion. Before joining KL City, he played in the Danish League.

Several clubs he defended, such as Vendsyssel FF, HB Koge, AC Horsens, and other clubs.

Currently, Kevin Ray Mendoza is included in the ranks of the Philippine National Team players. It will be interesting to see whether Bojan Hodak will succeed in bringing him to Persib Bandung. (*/Dinda)