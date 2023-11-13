November 12, 2023

Bagnaia leads Martin in the standings

The Malaysian GP is won by a super Bastianini (first success of the season). Starting in the lead, the Ducati rider never looked back, taking home an enormously prestigious victory. Behind him, Alex Martin, author of an amazing weekend, having won the Sprint Race.

Bagnaia smiles. The reigning World Champion finished in third place, ahead of his direct rival for the World Championship Martin. Pecco dueled with the Spaniard, especially at the start, but then took an important lead which he maintained until the checkered flag.

Thanks to this victory, Bagnaia extends his lead in the world rankings over Martin to 14 points. After losing two points in the direct comparison in the Sprint race, Pecco recovered in the Sunday race. Now appointment in Qatar, GP scheduled for next weekend, for the next episode of an endless challenge.

©Getty Images