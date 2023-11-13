His words: “We thought more about not losing than winning, typical of a certain city mentality”

Giovanni MalagòPresident of CONI, gave an interview to Rai News 24 and spoke about the derby of Roma which was played yesterday. These are his words: “The derby I saw was one of many with decent competitiveness. It certainly can’t be said that it was a good match: the players worked hard but I didn’t like it at all. We thought more about not losing than winning, typical of a certain city mentality. If you watch Chelsea-Manchester City 4-4 and then the Rome derby, it makes you think.”

November 13 – 3.21pm

