From the secret chalet in El Candado to new 2,500 square meter offices on Paseo de la Farola in Málaga. Today the new Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) was inaugurated, the company’s first cybersecurity center in Spain and the most important in Europe. This marks a circle for the VirusTotal team, the Malaga startup created in 2004 that Google bought in 2012 and have been the main drivers of the growth of technology in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Instead of going to Switzerland or the United States, VirusTotal’s small team of engineers decided to stay in Malaga. His dream was always to not have to move. And now they can boast that it was Google itself who ended up falling in love with the city.

Google, in the heart of Malaga





Christian Franco

From Xataka we have been able to attend the inauguration of the center. The chosen building is the Former Military Government, near the Andalusia Cybersecurity Center. Now Google has modernized and renovated it, both inside and out. The GSEC of Malaga is easily recognizable if you walk past it. Painted in a resplendent white color and with main fences where a large G, for Google, can be seen on the door. The interior retains many references to the city, from the name of some areas to the local food served.

Rooms with names like 'Wololo', 'Monkey Island' or 'Super Mario Bros' clearly reflect the tastes of the VirusTotal and Google workers, who have already been installed and operating in the new building for a few days.





We are looking at very well-kept offices where multiple programs will be carried out. It is a center that already has about 60 workers, 80% from Malaga, and with capacity for a hundred workers, which is part of a Google investment of 650 million dollars for Spain over five years. Google had been supporting the local team since it bought VirusTotal, but with this 'Cybersecurity Center of Excellence' a new stage opens.





"It is a natural evolution for us and a great opportunity," he explained to Xataka Bernardo Quintero, founder of VirusTotal, director of security engineering at Google and main promoter of the new center. "We have three work fronts: continue promoting research and specialized courses in collaboration with the University of Malaga, mentoring programs for startups, along with training and dissemination on cybersecurity with talks, workshops and other events. From Malaga we hope to become a leading hub in cybersecurity matters with international visibility".





Vicente Díaz, security engineer at VirusTotal, explains to us that “GSEC is a nerve center for creating better tools to protect citizens and sharing information with institutions, startups and citizens themselves so that they know how to better protect themselves.”

Díaz also remembers the origins of this project: "was born almost 20 years ago, but has the same spirit. Collaborating locally, but it has flourished in a larger center." And it coincides with the aspiration that Quintero shows: "Málaga is flourishing right now. We have created a community that justifies attracting talent. "We want to create a hub for all of Europe in Malaga."





Christian Franco

According to Google, the mission of GSEC Málaga will be to “provide support to all types of entities to reinforce their protection and knowledge of cybersecurity.” For this, the center has a large central space, where they can be taught seminars for large groups. Be they local companies, institutions or schools.

In addition to educating about cybersecurity, the team from VirusTotal and now integrated into Google will also work at the GSEC. After a few years installed on the campus of the University of Malaga, Quintero and his team will move to this new center. A much larger space in which, despite everything, they maintain some elements from their first stage, such as the original table football from the El Candado chalet.

Also maintain much of the independencesince VirusTotal is a cybersecurity tool that has millions of users and collaborates with practically the entire technology industry, including companies that could be considered rivals of Google itself.





Spearhead of the technological ecosystem

Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Google, has been in Malaga taking advantage of the inauguration of the center and explained that, to combat threats, Google relies on three pillars: “response speed, open source and artificial intelligence.”

According to Phil Venables, Director of Information Security, Google Cloud: "one of the main functions of the recently inaugurated Google Security Engineering Center in Malaga is to share knowledge about threats and analyze new threats." At this address, VirusTotal has published a report titled "Empowering Defenders: How AI is shaping malware analysis" that has discovered that AI is capable of identifying 70% more malicious code fragments than traditional tools alone.





The GSEC of Malaga is called to be “one of the flagships of cybersecurity in Europe”, according to Venables. The other two centers have a more specialized focus. The GSEC in Dublin works on combating hate content, while the GSEC in Munich specializes in privacy.

Coinciding with the inauguration, Google has announced an investment commitment of $10 million to improve cybersecurity training in Europe. One of these programs is the new Cybersecurity Chair created by Google together with the University of Malaga and dependent on the ETSI of Computer Engineering. Initially it will be directed by Javier López Muñoz, professor at the Department of Languages ​​and Computer Sciences.





The new cybersecurity center is not a one-day bet. Nor is it an isolated plan from Google. Málaga has been able to create a growing ecosystem and multiple technology companies have been seduced by the city. In addition to startups like Freepik or Uptodown, other companies have offices in the city, such as Vodafone, Ericsson, NTT Data, Oracle or Capgemini, also specialized in cybersecurity.

Google once opted for VirusTotal and accepted that startup’s condition of continuing to work from Malaga. More than a decade later, they have finally decided to establish themselves.

