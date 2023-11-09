Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated the Cirata Floating Solar Power Plant (PLTS) located in Purwakarta Regency, West Java, Thursday (9/11/2023). This PLTS is the third largest in Southeast Asia.

Cirata Floating PLTS has a capacity of 192 Megawatt Peak (MWp).

“We have succeeded in building one of the largest floating solar power plants in Southeast Asia and number three,” said Jokowi in a YouTube broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat, Thursday.

Jokowi felt proud to see that the floating PLTS in Cirata had been completed and could be operated. Apart from that, he also said that PLTS could be a source of green energy supply.

“So, later the hydropower can be used for green energy too. I am happy and proud to see that the floating PLTS in Cirata has been completed,” he said.

According to him, the Cirata Floating PLTS is the result of collaboration between the Ministry of BUMN, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), PLN and Masdar of the United Arab Emirates.

Masdar is a company focused on developing, investing and operating renewable energy projects from Saudi Arabia.

Jokowi said that the Cirata Floating PLTS is Indonesia’s big dream of being able to build new, renewable energy plants on a large scale.

On the same occasion, Jokowi talked about the potential of renewable energy. According to him, Indonesia is able to exploit this potential from available technology, such as solar and wind powered energy plants.

“There is also a wind generator. In the process there are weather challenges, but we can overcome them by building a smart grid, so that even though the weather changes, the electricity remains stable,” he said.