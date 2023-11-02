Suara.com – Indonesian national team defender, Elkan Baggott made history by becoming the first Indonesian national team player to score a goal in the English League Cup. Unfortunately, Baggott failed to prevent his club, Ipswich Town from defeat.

One goal scored by Baggott was unable to save the Championship Division club (England’s second division) from losing 1-3 against Fulham in the round of 16 of the English League Cup which was played at Ipswich’s home ground, Portman Road, Thursday (2/11) early morning WIB.

One goal from Elkan Baggott (79′) was only a consolation for Ipswich after the visitors appeared fierce by scoring three goals through Harry Wilson (9′), Rodrigo Muniz (50′), and Tom Cairney (77′).

Baggott, who has always played in three Premier League Cup matches this season, has only played as a substitute in this match because defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Burgess were chosen by coach Kieran McKenna to start in defense.

Baggott only entered the field in the 60th minute to replace Burgess. After coming on, the central defender, who has 17 caps with the Indonesian national team, made a mistake which led to the visitors’ third goal in the 77th minute.

Two minutes later, Baggott paid for his mistake when the tall defender got his name on the scoreboard when his header from a Jack Taylor corner failed to be saved by the Fulham goalkeeper. Baggott’s first goal for Ipswich saw his team reduce the position to 1-3.

This was Baggott’s first goal in an Ipswich uniform. The player also made history as the first Indonesian national team player to score a goal on the English League Cup stage.

Previously, the 21 year old defender also set a record as the first Indonesian national team player to appear in the English domestic cup competition.