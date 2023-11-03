Suara.com – The Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) asked the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office to reveal the role of PT UBS and IGS in the alleged corruption case related to the management of the gold commodity business for the 2010-2022 period.

MAKI Coordinator, Boyamin Saiman, believes that the involvement of the two companies must be revealed as a form of transparency.

Moreover, investigators from the Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) at the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office have also conducted searches of the two company offices.

“Investigators must reveal the involvement of these two companies. Prosecutors must be transparent,” Boyamin told reporters, Friday (3/11/2023).

Apart from that, said Boyamin, Jampidsus investigators have also examined the Main Director of PT UBS with the initials HW and the Main Director of PT IGS with the initials ESY.

Then it was also discovered that there were allegations of manipulation of the Harmonized System or HS code related to gold export and import activities, which was allegedly an attempt to avoid taxes.

In this regard, the Indonesian Attorney General’s Jampidsus, Febrie Adriansyah, claims that investigators are still strengthening the evidence related to this case.

Then also delve into whether or not there is an element of state officials involved in it.

“We are still collecting criminal evidence. Later we will decide whether this falls under the Customs Law or Corruption Crime. This must be clear, just wait for the decision,” said Febrie.

The Indonesian Attorney General’s Office is known to have upgraded the status of a criminal corruption case related to the management of gold commodity business activities in 2010-2022 from the investigation stage to the investigation stage.

The increase in the status of the case is based on investigation order number: Prin-14/F.2/Fd.2/05/2023 dated 10 May 2023.

The investigative team began case handling activities by conducting searches in several places, namely Pulo Gadung, Pondok Gede, Cinere, Depok, Pondok Aren, South Tangerang and Surabaya, namely PT UBS in Tambaksari and PT IGS in Genteng.

Apart from that, searches were also carried out at the Customs and Excise Office.

As a result of the search, several important documents and electronic evidence were obtained and confiscated which were suspected to be related to the case in question.