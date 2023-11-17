Suara.com – The Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) is waiting for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to take steps regarding efforts to arrest corruption case fugitive Harun Masiku. MAKI hopes that the former PDIP legislative candidate can be tried immediately if he is arrested.

MAKI Coordinator Boyamin Saima said that Harun must be arrested immediately if the Corruption Eradication Commission and Polri already know about the ex-PDIP politician’s hiding place.

“We ask the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) that if they can arrest Harun Masiku, just arrest him, and for example if the National Police also know his whereabouts, just arrest him and immediately try him,” said Boyamin in his statement in Jakarta, Friday (17/11/2023).

Boyamin said that the KPK must have the courage to try in absentia or try someone without the presence of Harun Masiku, who until now has not been able to be arrested. This aims to ensure that the case is resolved quickly and is not used as a political hostage.

“Other KPK leaders dared to decide that Harun Masiku should be tried in absentia because of the person he is, and that it would be resolved immediately, it would be over, not to be used as a political hostage,” said Boyamin.

MAKI saw this indication because of the statement made by KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri three weeks ago that he had raised the arrest warrant for Harun Masiku, but until now no arrests have been made.

Boyamin believes that the Corruption Eradication Committee Chair is again doing narrative and rhetorical things or just saying this and that but never getting any results.

“He should not have announced that he had signed the arrest warrant but announced that Harun Masiku had been arrested, that would be great,” he said.

If the announcement had been made three weeks ago, said Boyamin, until now Harun Masiku had not been arrested, and in the end he could not be arrested.

“The problem is not about being great or not being great, but rather not being able to do it because you don’t want to,” he said.

Boyamin said that Firli Bahuri always builds rhetoric like that. According to him, the KPK chairman’s bargaining position was to seek safety in the Syahrul Yasin Limpo case.

“Because of what? We all know about political constellations, there used to be friends and now they are divided into partnerships. “And it seems that Pak Firli wants to seek congratulations from those in power by making offerings,” said Boyamin.

The alleged offering in question, he said, was capturing Harun Masiku.

Mass of protesters demanding that the KPK arrest fugitive Harun Masiku. (Suara.com/Yaumal)

“Even though he was just going to catch him, he didn’t catch him. “That means, in my opinion, it means an alleged offering to seek congratulations from the party in power, for what reason, because we know the political constellation is like that,” said Boyamin.

For this reason, in resolving the Harun Masiku case, Boyamin reminded KPK officials not to get caught up in the orchestra being played by Firli Bahuri.

“For this reason, we ask the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) not to fall for Mr. Firli’s rhetoric, if you can arrest him, just arrest him,” said Boyamin.