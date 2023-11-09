Suara.com – Study in UK (SI-UK) Indonesia, is consistent with its commitment to opening up wide educational opportunities for prospective students and professionals in the country.

Welcoming the new academic year 2024, SI-UK Indonesia continues to offer various undergraduate (S1) and postgraduate (S2) scholarship programs, including a fully-funded scholarship program for undergraduate programs majoring in nursing.

As the only Indonesian branch of the British organization that represents all universities in the United Kingdom (UK), SI-UK Indonesia is also proud to represent almost 90 universities in the UK that offer almost 500 nursing programs with flexible and varied curricula; provides many options for students and professionals to start or develop their nursing careers.

“The UK has a long historical heritage spanning centuries since 1860 in the field of Professional Nursing. “With the support of experience and world-class public health service standards, the insights that prospective students and professionals in this country will gain will certainly provide added value that they can bring when completing their education and starting their careers in the future,” said Gianti Atmojo, Country Director of SI-UK Indonesia in his statement, Friday (10/11/2023).

Gianti also explained that the full scholarship for the undergraduate nursing program was sponsored by Health Education Improvement Wales (HEIW). The study program will last for 3 years by integrating theoretical and practical training in hospitals from the first year.

This scholarship is available for selected universities such as the University of South Wales, Cardiff University, Glyndwr University, Aberystwyth University, Bangor University and Swansea University.

Students will graduate with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Nursing degree. Apart from receiving an allowance of IDR 20 million per year during the study period, scholarship recipients also receive a guaranteed 2-year work contract and have the opportunity to continue their career in the UK after completing their studies.

“This special opportunity is open to all prospective students who have completed high school (Senior High School) education. Other additional requirements include a minimum IELTS score of 6.5 by interview. Prospective students who are interested can directly contact the SI-UK Indonesia consultant team via telephone or Whatsapp at service number +62 812-9233-9008 or go directly to the SI-UK Indonesia office located at The Kensington Office Tower, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta and The “Brooklyn SOHO Tower, Alam Sutera, South Tangerang,” concluded Gianti.