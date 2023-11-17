Bringing young people closer to the third sector

One of the great themes for the Third Sector is to bring young people closer to work but also to volunteering for generational change in associations. The article offers some reflections above all by highlighting what would be best avoided. One of the most frequent expectations of young people is to carry out an “interesting job” based on their preferences, the purpose and the social usefulness of the work itself. Of course, it’s nothing new, but previous generations were perhaps much more willing to sacrifice interest when faced with a “comfortable” job, especially if it was permanent.

Today we have many cases of young people who, after winning a public competition, resign because they don’t find the job to their liking. Which was unthinkable until a few years ago. Of course we have to wait a few years to see whether it is an effect of some contingency or rather a real social change.

Companies ask themselves some questions about how to make work more attractive, not only in terms of content, but also in terms of methods and context. David Graeber in “Bull shit jobs” (translated by Garzanti) highlighted that many jobs in corporate contexts are considered “useless” and “meaningless” by those who carry them out.

What can we do? Can we rethink and remodulate organizational models, processes and job descriptions? Certainly yes, but we can also ask ourselves if it is possible to change our vision. For example, very often the uselessness of work is generated by tasks resulting from an excessive application of the linear model of Planning. I meet many people with managerial responsibilities who complain about spending a lot of time filling out forms and tables of dubious usefulness. It may be because the desire for control is timeless, it may be because “compliance”, “certifications”, “reporting” have now entered organizational life, the fact is that these practices are very widespread.

The stimulus for reflection is offered to me by a specific case of an entity committed to becoming “compliant” in applying a planning model imposed “from above” (it could equally be an operational unit within a company). The organization is required to commit energy to an exercise that is more formal than substantial, compiling tables, processing data and so on, to demonstrate the linearity and coherence of its planning cycle. The planning model is basically based on the principle that first the context is analyzed, objectives/priorities are defined and then action is taken (the well-known Deming PDCA cycle). What’s wrong? We “grew up” with this vision: first study and then practice. However, we have always had some doubts. Today, thanks also to neuroscience, we know well that the relationship between knowledge and experience is more dialectical than linear. Thinking, feeling and acting are inseparable for us living beings.

So, is it correct to think that there is a reality “out there” waiting to be analyzed? Or that in a context (VUCA Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity) the objectives remain the same for the entire period needed to prepare the implementation machine? Isn’t it better to look for other formulas to renew management by objectives (MBO)?

The topic is certainly not new nor easy, there is no one best way; We’ve been talking about it for several years. Personally, I find it curious that such rationalist approaches are being introduced today with greater insistence, also thanks to the reform of the Third Sector, precisely in the world of social and voluntary work, where they would seem less suitable. In a sector, by its nature changeable, which promotes the rational-linear model as the only valid one, perhaps it is not the right strategy. The organizational principle that would be needed is that of the ability to rapidly adapt to changes. Insisting on the planning principle increases the risk, on the one hand, of making the organization less effective and, on the other, of generating frustration among operators or volunteers with useless work.

All this, in a sector, that of volunteering, in which there is an urgent need for generational change with the recruitment of many young people. Isn’t it necessary to think about making work and activities more attractive and interesting for young people?

Prof. Galiberti (L’etica del Viandante, Feltrinelli) tells us that there is not only the ethics of technical rationality (departure and arrival points very clear from the beginning), but also that of the traveler who sets out, but without knowing exactly where the road will take him. Which obviously does not mean giving up having objectives, but simply that these are updated in relation to new context data, reducing to a minimum the time interval necessary to readjust the “how” and the “what”. In this case, “values”, “mission” and “ethics” must certainly be re-evaluated (see Compliance, Ethics and Organization and Narration as an organizing action – Social Report and Code of Ethics).

To face today’s challenges, it is not enough to replicate already cataloged solutions. We need to develop self-regulatory capacity, that is, grasp signals from the environment and adapt our actions by generating actions and, if necessary, new objectives. We need organizational contexts where there is space for behaviors based only on a preventive-prescriptive logic, but also on a self-regulatory one. We learn to re-orient operations, seeking the balance between the linear logic of “traditional” planning and “circular” planning where, thanks to dynamic monitoring, objectives, actions and results are continuously redefined.

In these increasingly “fluid” organizational models, where individual units and/or operators are granted more and more autonomy and responsibility, it is more likely that the worker (or volunteer) can feel valued and thus attribute a positive meaning to his Work.

The discussion about the usefulness of rational and linear models is not new. One of the greatest management scholars, H. Mintzberg, (“Rise and decline of strategic planning”. ISEDI) warned us since the 1990s: “A good part of corporate planning… is like a dance of ritual rain. It has no effect on meteorological phenomena, but those who practice it are convinced of the opposite”. Much earlier, in 1978, H. Simon won the Nobel Prize by studying the concept of “limited rationality”.

Even today there are those who believe that to evaluate the work of organizations it is enough to rely on the analysis of formalistic “consistencies” between what is declared and what is achieved. Given that we are also talking about the third sector, wouldn’t it be better to shift energy towards the development of practices aimed at measuring results and impact? In this regard, in a previous article, I presented two experiences of alternative governance models. Planning means trying to predict and control the future which often escapes us; measuring results instead means learning to work with reality as it becomes, as Frederic Laloux (Reinventing organisations, Guerini NEXT) teaches us.

*Confinionline consultant

