Although the official sales day for Black Friday It was yesterday, you already know that this special celebration of offers is lasting longer and longer. Such is the case that today it is still possible to find interesting discounts on Amazon, such as this Moulinex air fryer with a price: no less than 69.99 euros. Thousands of people – those who have rated the product – can’t be wrong, right?

Moulinex Easy Fry & Grill: everything you need

We are not telling you anything new if we tell you that oil-free fryers have meant one of the great revolutions of recent years in the kitchen. It’s about a Small household appliances which allows you to cook in a healthier way thanks to the notable reduction in oil that you use -many times you don’t even have to use it-, in addition to saving on expenses -its consumption is less than that of an oven- and in times -programs and you almost forget.

Therefore, it is not surprising that there are so many brands that have jumped on the bandwagon and have their own model, as is the case with Moulinex. The firm has in its catalog the call Easy Fry & Grilla device that is widely sold on Amazon and with which you will be able to enjoy all the advantages and wonders of this type of device.

The fryer has a power of 1.550 W and a capacity of 4.5 liters, which means it can easily serve up to 6 people. As we told you, boasts ofsave up to 70% energycooking faster and more economically and with less electricity consumption.

Dispose of 16 different brewing functions (fries, vegetables, batter, chicken, pizza, desserts, bread, seafood, lasagna, fish, gratin, roast chestnuts, empanadas, dehydrate, frozen and grill), adjustable temperature between 80 and 200 degrees, 60 minute timer and its cast aluminum grate It has a non-stick coating with a drainage system to make it easier to clean – both it and the bucket are suitable for the dishwasher.

With your purchase you will also be able to access a Moulinex digital recipe book, with a good number of recipes to take advantage of – it will come in especially handy at first while you get familiar with the machine.

Discount for less than 70 euros

Its usual price is 109.99 euros – although it was launched for 139 euros, it dropped to stabilize at the aforementioned figure a couple of months ago – however, now it is possible to buy it for only 69.99 euros. Without a doubt a very attractive price and one of the best you can find right now for a device with these characteristics and capacity.

Sold and shipped by Amazon, you also have the flexibility to return it until January 31, 2024 so whether to try it with peace of mind or as a (great) gift idea for Santa Claus/Christmas, it is a perfect purchase. You’re already taking a while to click and take advantage of its tag before it changes again. Let it not be said that we did not warn you.