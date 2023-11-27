Generative AI models that allow you to create images from text prompts have become a phenomenon. Its capacity continues to grow, and now a number of creators have discovered that iterating on one image to create the next even more exaggerated one ends up giving hilarious results.

The new ChatGPT fever. The recent integration of DALL-E 3 in ChatGPT Plus allows us to use a prompt to generate images directly in this conversational chatbot. It is therefore a powerful alternative to rival platforms such as MidJourney or Stable Diffusion, and now this new trend has been discovered of first telling ChatGPT to make an image with a certain characteristic and then to make another one of it that is even more “whatever.”









Infernally spicy ramen. . . . Justine Moore, a user call Justine Moore shared some images from Reddit user u/dulipat. In her post, she had experimented with that option, ordering “a bowl of spicy ramen”, and then, on each image, ordering another even “spicier” version. The result of the evolution and the final image, in the header image, show how curious and fun the process is. Moore continued to share more and more examples, as did other users in the thread.









Experiments everywhere. Achieving these results is very easy if you have access to ChatGPT Plus (or Enterprise) and its integration with DALL-E 3. This option may not yet be available in all accounts, since the rollout is gradual. If you have that access, just request any image with a certain feature and then ask ChatGPT to add more of that feature by specifying it or saying things like “more” or “not enough yet.”









Maximalist creativity. This trend reminds us of the “galaxy brain” meme in which a series of images appears in which the brain appears to expand and become more and more powerful. The ability of these generative AI models to “remember” the previous input and use it as a basis for the next—for example, to maintain a conversation with ChatGPT—makes this type of feedback possible to generate wonderfully exaggerated images.









Iterations as an expression of the “creativity” of the machine. The process is similar to what has been done for some time in Midjourney when iterating and creating variations (with the V1-V4 buttons on its interface) of the same image. This option is especially useful in the creative field, and designers of all kinds have already demonstrated the ability of this model to, for example, generate 100 truly remarkable variations of the same concept.

In Xataka | If you have old or blurry photos, this new AI tool from Spanish experts does miraculous (and even creative) upscaling.