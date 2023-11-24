One of the great figures at the management level in the history of Xbox es Larry Hrybbetter known as Major Nelson, who was director of programming at Xbox LIVE and whose career at Microsoft’s gaming brand spanned 2 decades. Last August, Major Nelson announced his retirement and now, free of commercial commitments, he can do whatever he wants, although some fans disagree.

Major Nelson, Xbox executive figure, causes controversy by promoting PlayStation 5

A few moments ago, Major Nelson ignited controversy on Twitter | X because he published an attractive offer on the occasion of Black Friday 2023. The first thing that comes to mind is that he surely did it promoting the Xbox Series On the one hand, some celebrated that he promoted the Sony console, leaving the commercial rivalry behind, on the other, some fans considered him a traitor for doing this after spending 20 years at Xbox.

Major Nelson, Xbox ex-director, promoting a PS5

Major Nelson recalled that there is respect between PlayStation and Xbox

Faced with pressure, Major Nelson had to make a publication in which he recalled that PlayStation recognized his career and showed him respect when he announced his retirement. He also made it clear that there is respect between both brands, so he asked the fans who were upset to get over it and just have fun. Later, he responded to some comments where he pointed out that he has nothing against any platform.

Mjaor Nelson remembers the respect that exists between Xbox and PlayStation at the management level

Leaving Xbox after 20 years was not something easy for fans to digest since Major Nelson was one of the best-known faces of the Microsoft brand during this time and perhaps the closest manager, the one who had the most direct contact with the fans. Hence, his actions after his departure generated controversy because not long ago he visited the Nintendo of America facilities and some thought that he would join the Japanese company, but really Major Nelson just wanted to greet some friends and fulfill some wishes that were his. impossible as a manager for scheduling reasons.

