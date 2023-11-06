According to KC himself, it means nothing at all that he met with different co-suspects in different places. “I knew them. Sometimes they were useful contacts. One was a plasterer, another laid tiles. I was in the window frame business myself, so they could be good contacts.”

According to KC, it doesn’t mean anything that he spent a lot of time abroad. “I acted as a middleman in various types of trade: grain, timber, oil.” According to KC, he has invested years in setting up that business. “And I was almost ready to make money from it, but then I got arrested.”