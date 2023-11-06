The AC Milan goalkeeper on the eve of PSG: “They are strong, but so are we. We want to move forward in the Champions League”

From our correspondent Francesco Pietrella

6 November – Milanello (Varese)

Mike Maignan exudes confidence and calm. He listens to the question, reflects and answers without hesitation. All in semi-perfect Italian. The Frenchman’s conference gives a couple of pieces of news, maybe three. The first concerns the contract, which expires in 2026: “I like being here, but we haven’t started talking about the renewal yet. It’s not the right time.” The second concerns Ibra. The Swede’s return to society is a possibility, Maignan reiterated that he respects him and that he helped him, but defended his leadership. “I am not the new Zlatan. I’m Mike, this is Ibra. I feel like a natural leader, but so do my other teammates. I respect him for what he did, but the past is the past.” A clean cut.

no emotions

—

The latest news is about destiny. Maignan will once again face PSG, the team that gave him an opportunity when he was a child, scouting him in a trial where he played as a striker. Born and raised in Villiers le Bel, a small village about fifty kilometers from Paris, Mike left the Parc des Princes in 2015 without ever having made his first team debut. “Tomorrow there will be no room for emotions, if we play like Milan we can win. We need to find grit and confidence again. PSG is strong, but so are we.” On the other side there will be Gigio Donnarumma, flag lowered. He will be greeted by a cloud of boos: “He’s a ‘top class’ goalkeeper, he always shows it. Tomorrow’s welcome will be warm.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

goals

—

Mbappe chapter. On the first leg he managed to sting. “We are at home, we have to give everything. Kylian is an absolute level player, very difficult to read when he kicks on goal. In the first leg I made a good save, it’s true, but we lost. After all, I work to do this type of intervention. We want to move forward in the Champions League.” Maximum concentration, therefore. Also from a personal point of view: “To win everything you need to be strong in the head. I train to win the Yashin award and the Golden Ball, it’s normal to be like this. I’m not one to hold back.” There is a Milan to raise again.

November 6 – 3.09pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED