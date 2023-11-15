loading…

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo/REUTERS

WEST BANK – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel was waging a war “against the existence of the Palestinian people, against the Palestinian national identity, the identity of the homeland and the identity of its people.”

In his speech commemorating the 35th anniversary of the declaration of Palestinian independence in Ramallah on Wednesday (15/11/2023), he emphasized, “Palestine is our only homeland which we will not accept as an alternative, and if anyone has to leave our land , it is occupation, and and only (Israeli) occupation.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli blockade threatens all lines of life in the Gaza Strip, including telecommunications.

Gaza’s two main telecommunications companies, Paltel and Jawwal, on Wednesday warned of a “total telecommunications blackout in the coming hours” in the Gaza Strip.

“Main data centers and switches in the Gaza Strip are gradually shutting down due to running out of fuel,” the company said.

The UN agency Unrwa said “the fuel was used as a weapon of war” by Israel.

The statement came on Wednesday after a UN official said Israel was limiting fuel supplies destined for Gaza.

According to the UN official, only nine percent of the amount needed for life-saving activities per day is allowed to enter through Egypt.

In response, Unrwa posted on X, “This is the equivalent of half a truck! Not enough at all. Much more is needed. Fuel is being used as a weapon of war, this must stop.”

(she)