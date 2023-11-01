Marvel Studios

Actor Mahershala Ali was about to abandon his leading role as Blade in the Marvel Studios universe.

Marvel is in crisisThis was confirmed by Variety with the report published today. Bad decisions, bad CGI within the new and abundant productions and now also, the possible return of the classic Avengers to the films of this universe. Within the overexploitation of products between movies for the cinema and series for Disney Plus, we find “Blade”.

The news is different and the panorama of the study today is anything but encouraging. Within this report written and published by Tatiana Siegel, We found out that Mahershala Ali was about to abandon his leading role in the “Blade” movie. This would be due to changes and rewrites of the film’s script, taking into account that it has a budget of less than 100 million dollars and Michael Green (“Logan”) hired as a screenwriter by the studio.

Marvel Studios

To give you an idea, Siegel tells us that the project went through at least five writers, two directors, and a shutdown six weeks before production. Coming from sources close to the script, it was assured that at one point the story was transformed into a narrative directed by women and full of life lessonssomething that is very sudden in the studio’s latest projects.

When Kevin Feige found out about Ali’s possible departure from the production, he was himself who returned to the table to hire Green as a screenwriterhaving already been nominated for an Oscar for his work in the film starring Hugh Jackman in 2018. Now, There is so much speculation about the low budget of the film as well as the release date, which today it is assured that it will not be less than the year 2025.

Blade – Marvel Studios