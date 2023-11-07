Suara.com – Singer Mahalini was one of the artists who attended Ashanty’s birthday event, Sunday (5/11/2023). On that occasion, Mahalini joined in singing and enlivening the party.

On stage, Mahalini conveyed birthday greetings and prayers to Anang Hermansyah’s wife.

“Mother, happy birthday to you. First of all, I want to say happy birthday to you, I hope you live a long and healthy life,” said Mahalini, quoting the TikTok account @ashantyhermansyah.

Mahalini said that when she met Ashanty, she always remembered her mother. While holding back tears, Rizky Febian’s lover thanked Ashanty for allowing his late mother to take a photo with him.

“And of course I want to thank you in advance, Mom, why? When I meet Uncle Anang, I swear I will always remember Mom. I want to thank you very much because Mom once allowed my late mother to take a photo with Mom,” said Mahalini.

Mahalini’s eyes burst into tears remembering her late mother. Mahalini said her mother would definitely be happy if she attended Ashanty’s event.

Mahalini and Ashanty. (Instagram)

“So if he was still alive, he would have been really happy to meet his mother, he would have asked me to come here,” said the Indonesian Idol dropout.

Ashanty, who was below the stage, then encouraged Mahalini. “Lini’s spirit,” added Ashanty.

Mahalini seemed unable to control her tears. Until finally Ashanty came over and hugged Mahalini who was crying on stage.

“My mother used to say, ‘Let’s take a photo with mother’,” said Mahalini.

Mahalini also felt touched to be a guest star at Ashanty’s birthday event and remember her late mother.