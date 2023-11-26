Magna gasoline is sold at some stations for up to almost 25 pesos per liter in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission website. For example At the Unidas service station, located at Anillo Periférico 4435, in Zapopan, green gasoline is sold at 24.99 pesos per liter.

After a tour, on Lázaro Cárdenas, Patria, López Mateos and Américas avenues you can see the service stations with the highest prices.

At the Tlaquepaque gas station, located in Lázaro Cárdenas, it is sold for 24.49 pesos per liter. At the Servicio Gasolinero México station, on 5 de Febrero 142 in Guadalajara, it is offered at 24.39 pesos. And at the Servicio Gasolinero México station, at Gobernador Curiel 2177 in Guadalajara, the liter is 24.29 pesos.

The Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information reported that The average price of regular gasoline in Jalisco decreased -0.56% in real terms in October, compared to the previous month, registering an average price of 22.97 pesos per liter. However, there are gas station abuses.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office asks the population to report the stations where prices exceed the averages set by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

