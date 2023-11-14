Magic: The Gathering He surprised his players by announcing the collaboration with Marvel, scheduled for 2025 but without a specific date. The next collaboration, after the success of The Lord of the Rings and Doctor Whoit’s with the video game Fallout. Taking into account that Wizards of the Coast has open collaboration with Hasbro and discarding the universe that is already going to be played with Lorcana, these are some predictions.

Beyond the Multiverse: a success and an incentive for collectors

The success of The Lord of the ringswithin the framework of its Beyond the Multiverse line, has given way to Wizards of the Coast exploit collaborations in a more active way. With Transformers were some letters, with Tolkien’s work an edition and an extra that has now come out in November, with Doctor Who Commander decks and collector boosters, as well as with Fallout. But, as already announced, the collaborations are not going to stop and, although we already know some of them, many more are expected.

In the near future, we remind you that these are the collaborations announced for 2024 and beyond: Fallout, Assassins Creed, Final Fantasy y Marvel (apart from the editions of the MTG universe, such as the return to Ravnica and the powerful Modern Horizons.

In the most recent edition, The Lost Caverns of Ixalaniconic letters from Jurassic Park y Jurassic World. Not only creatures and dinosaurs, but also iconic moments from the film saga, so it is to be expected that there will continue to be pleasant surprises (which are not so pleasant for the pocketbook).

Magic and Marvel, everything is possible and the wait will be hard

The recent announcement of collaboration between Magic: The Gathering y Marvel It has sparked all kinds of comments, both positive and negative. As the red book of advertising says, it doesn’t matter how they talk about you, the important thing is that they talk. Marvel is a giant that has become bigger thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, centered on the Avengers. The acquisition of the rights that he had FOX has opened the multiverse even further, as well as the collaboration with SONY. This opens up endless possibilities when it comes to transferring those characters to Magic cards.

The presence of MCU movies will make Avengers cards coveted by male and female players, as well as collectors. The return of numbered cards may be a reality.

Considering that now Marvel It’s not just the comics, but the series and movies provide theories and stories as well. With all this, it is foreseeable that Wizards of the Coast Don’t miss out on Commander themed decks such as Mutants, Avengers, Villains, Gods of Asgard or Spiderman. With so many characters, more than one playable edition is foreseeable, which would be a success both for fans and for sales of related products. There is a lot left, so the theories at the moment may be very misguided, but dreaming is free.

Predictions for collaborations not yet announced

With everything that has been announced, it is difficult to make predictions about something bigger than Marvel. But let’s not forget that Hasbro has in its possession the licenses Star Wars y Masters of the Universe, among other. If a My Little Pony Secret Lair has been released, it is not unreasonable to think that such powerful franchises will not make their appearance in the physical card format. Secret Lair is another option to publish these collaborations, but when it comes to the Skywalker surname, you have to think big. The most recent collaboration with Secret Lair Droop Series is neither more nor less than Tomb Raider.

With this panorama, it is to be expected that Star Wars, Master of the Universe, G.I Joe, Cloverfield, Alien o Indiana Jones have a presence in physical cards in the future. An edition of Star Wars would have the same or greater impact than the Lord of the Rings universe, so it is a saga that we can take for granted. As stellar appearances and guests in other editions, we can expect the Power Rangers it is included Micro Machines or new Transformers.

As theories continue to expand, like the Multiverse itself, it’s a good idea to stay on top of updates to Magic: The Gathering.