Rafa silenced the critics with an overhead kick, the Frenchman stood taller than anyone else, while the former Chelsea player put his injuries behind him. Here are the protagonists against PSG

Francesco Pietrella

November 8 – 10:02 – MILAN

The eyes of the three protagonists tell more or less the same thing, but in different languages. Rafa Leao calls it “vingança”, Olivier Giroud “vengeance” and Loftus-Cheek “revenge”. In a word: revenge. For themselves and for Milan, victorious against PSG on a night full of strong emotions. The Portuguese scored with an overhead kick to avenge his unfortunate backheel against Newcastle, Giroud demonstrated that at 36 he can touch the sky with his head, while Loftus-Cheek did what he does best when physical problems leave him alone: break the line in the middle. Here are the three keys to opening up the Rossoneri world, back in clear waters after a month of stormy weather.

leao show

—

Behind the overhead kick there is another world. Rafa Leao brushed aside the criticism by towering over one of Europe’s brightest stars. In the future he will be able to tell his grandchildren that he won the man of the match in front of Mbappè, limited by Calabria and rendered almost harmless. Pioli praised him, applauded him, embraced him. When he replaced him he also gave him a pat on the back of the head, as if he wanted to tell him the usual phrase once again: “Have you seen who you really are?”. Concept reiterated in the press room: “It must be about performance”. Manifesto of continuity and excessive physical power. Leao was the best on the pitch. He silenced the criticism with a polemical celebration and then brushed off some dust: “People are talking, I’m getting busy.” 8.5 race. The first revenge at San Siro.

giroud evergreen

—

Giroud proved once again that age doesn’t matter. In the second half he towered over Milan Skriniar to score an extraordinary goal. A few numbers: seven goals this season in 14 games, 38 years old in September, 59 headers in his career. The manifesto of a match of cynicism and sacrifice. The Frenchman sorted a series of dirty balls, played on the bank and then suddenly split the match, taking advantage of a cross from Theo. The data says he ran about 9 kilometers in 97 minutes. Age is just a number. And if he continues like this he will also be able to beat Pepe’s record, the former Real Madrid player has become the oldest goalscorer in the Champions League: he scored at over 40 years of age.

duracell loftus

—

Call it freedom, inner peace, zen calm. As you wish. But the Loftus-Cheek of the ‘Sarrian’ era, the one with 10 goals in 2018-19, is the player seen at San Siro last night. The manifesto of his game is in two plays: in the first half he started a counterattack after recovering a ball in the middle of the pitch, while in the second half he went around thirty kilometers with the ball at his feet and then was brought down with a foul. He won eleven duels and didn’t miss a single tackle. Pioli has always praised him, defended him, encouraged him and helped him. Especially during last month’s muscle injury, the Achilles’ heel of a career that started off great and continued in the infirmary. It has always been said about him: “If he is physically well, he is a top world player”. He proved it against PSG. “Revenge”, rematch. Maybe it’s worth more to him than anyone else.

