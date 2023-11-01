Suara.com – Persib Bandung coach, Bojan Hodak emphasized that the away match against Madura United will be a tough test for his team.

He also warned the Maung Bandung players to bring out their best abilities in order to match the opponent’s strength.

The Madura United vs Persib Bandung duel will take place in the 18th match of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024. The match will kick-off at the Gelora Bangkalan Stadium on Wednesday (1/11/2023) at 19.00 WIB.

Madura United and Persib Bandung are looking at this match with high motivation considering that both teams are competing at the top of the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 standings.

Persib is temporarily in second place with a collection of 31 points, equal to Madura United but superior on goal difference.

The Persib Bandung squad is undergoing preparations to face Madura United in the 18th week of the 2023/2024 Liga 1 schedule.

Bojan Hodak predicts the match will be fierce. Apart from being the host, Madura United is considered to have great motivation to recover after not winning two consecutive matches.

The team nicknamed Laskar Sape Kerrab lost 1-4 to Dewa United on October 22, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Arema FC six days later.

“Madura is an opponent that is difficult to beat,” said Bojan Hodak, quoted from the official Persib Bandung website, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

“I’m sure tomorrow they will go all out to get the three points,” added Bojan.

Even though they face tough opponents, Persib actually also has impressive capital ahead of this match. They are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches with seven wins and three draws.

“But once again I say, Madura is a good team and they are in the top four. So that could be a picture of them being a quality team,” explained Bojan Hodak.