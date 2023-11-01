Nintendo reveals the content and release date of the latest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC for Switch with Madrid as a surprise.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Track Pass has revealed the latest downloadable content coming to the Nintendo Switch game, and it brings a major surprise with it: a Madrid racing circuit represented in the Super Mario universe.

These types of tracks inspired by cities around the world appeared for the first time in Mario Kart Tour for mobile, and now they arrive in the version of Mario Kart for Nintendo Switch along with a lot of other news, clues and characters.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​Latest DLC: Bonus Track List

After almost two years receiving new downloadable content, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ends its expansion with the sixth installment of the Extra Tracks Pass that will arrive on November 9, 2023. Below you can find a list of all the extra tracks for the sixth and final expansion of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe:

Track List – Superbellota Cup

Rome (Tour) DK Mountain (Game Cube) Daisy Circuit (Wii) Piranha Plant Ruins (Tour)

Track List – Spiked Shell Cup

Madrid (Tour) Estela Glacier (3DS) Bowser’s Castle 3 (SNES) Rainbow Path (Wii)

Madrid in a Mario game

The representation of Madrid in the Mario Kart universe first appeared in Mario Kart Tour as one of the game’s latest updates. In this circuit, Nintendo has represented some of the most representative parts of the Spanish capital, such as the Puerta del Sol (before its remodeling) or the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Although also others that hide dark secrets.

Now, on Nintendo Switch, you can have a coffee riding a Super Mario kart in the Plaza Mayor and travel through the streets of Madrid at full speed in a different way.

Mario Kart is once again the star of the last Nintendo Switch Christmas

With this latest paid expansion for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a titanic game is completed with more than 80 racing tracks and dozens of mythical characters from the Super Mario universe. Christmas 2023 looks like what will further boost sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch thanks to a special physical DLC pack that includes all the DLC released so far.

Along with this, Mario has released his spectacular two-dimensional adventure Super Mario Bros Wonder, and Super Mario RPG will soon arrive for more traditional players.

For all this, Super Mario games aim to be the brightest stars on the Christmas gift scene and the most sought-after games on Nintendo Switch this holiday season.