Singer Madison Beer auditioned for Superman: Legacy and we know what role it was for.

Music sensation Madison Beer almost joined the DC universe! The singer has dropped the bomb about her bid for a role in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, revealing who she was eyeing to play and who could have landed the role.

“That could have been for the new Superman movie. Sorry if it wasn’t announced. I didn’t get the role. Unfortunately not. They don’t give many details, especially for such a big movie. They keep the character vague and invent something new. “I don’t know who the actual character I was auditioning for was.” Madison Beer said.

She was auditioning to be Eve Teschmacher!

The iconic role, known for being Lex Luthor’s right-hand man, has been a recurring character in both films and series. And while it’s rumored that Dove Cameron may have secured this role, nothing is officially confirmed. Reports suggest that Lex will have a starring role in the plot of Superman: Legacy, although he may not be the film’s only big villain! That’s why he will need Eve Teschmacher at his side.

Superman: Legacy is set to explore Superman’s journey as he seeks to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. The film is packed with stars, from David Corenswet as the Man of Steel to Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and more additions that add shine to this ambitious project.

The premiere is set for July 11, 2025, promising an epic adventure that could change the fate of the Man of Steel. Meanwhile, singer Madison Beer will have to wait for her big opportunity in Hollywood. Although she can always dedicate herself to music, here we leave you one of her video clips titled Baby.