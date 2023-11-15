‘Venom’ and ‘Morbius’ were the first two films in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (Spider-Verse), but there are also other projects on the way that, although they arise from a collaboration with Marvel Studios, have an independent character. One of them is ‘Madame Web’, which tells us an interesting story and has just released its first trailer.

‘Madame Web’ introduces us to Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a New York paramedic who, after suffering an episode that almost cost her her life, suspects that she has the ability to see the future. After a few days she confirms that she has, indeed, become a clairvoyant, although this will only cause her problems.

A new heroine on the scene

At one point, Cassandra witnesses a man named Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) attempt to commit a crime. multiple murder on a passenger train. Since the protagonist reacts in time, the three potential victims emerge unharmed. Curiously, the villain appears dressed as if he were a completely dark Spider-Man.









This is where the other heroines of the story appear Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) and Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced) come to the conclusion that, for some reason, their lives are connected to Cassandra, who turns out to have superpowers based on the spider theme.

In principle, according to Variety, Sony had thought about incorporating Charlize Theron and Amy Adams into the project, although in February 2022 the participation of Dakota Johnson as main figure. With the first trailer revealed, the project that completed filming at the end of last year is heading for its premiere in 2024.

Images: Sony

