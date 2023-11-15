Marvel’s most enigmatic heroine will receive her own movie.

Dakota Johnson will become Madame Web

Sony Pictures has published the first trailer for Madame Web, the new superhero movie based on the character of the same name created by Marvel Comics. However, this film belongs to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has presented Venom and Morbius, with the first character being the most successful to the point that its sequel connected with the UCM’s Spider-Man.

In fact, Madame Web is also set in another universe, presenting “a twist within the classic genre” by wanting to tell the origin of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic heroines. This is how this is presented suspense thriller starring Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) in the role of Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.

Cassandra will be forced to confront events that have been revealed from her past while she sees the future, having to create a relationship with three young women destined to have a powerful future and they are connected to it, although together they will have to survive a mortal present.

Madame Web is directed by S. J. Clarkson, someone familiar with television after directing episodes of series such as Orange Is the New Black or Jessica Jones. The film has Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) as Julia Carpenter, who finally will become Spider-Womanas the trailer anticipates.

Madame Web has a theatrical release date

Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 14, being Sony’s next bet with superheroes. Venom: There Will Be Carnage is now available on Netflix, while a third film is already in production. After the film starring women will come Kraven the Hunter, which will also present an enemy of Spider-Man in a new origins film.

