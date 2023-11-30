In an unexpected setback, the Morbius writers resume their place in the creation of Madame Web

From the shadows of a project in constant evolution, news emerges that shakes the universe of Madame Web, Sony Pictures’ next big bet. The recent and surprising twist in the film’s credits suggests a plot as enigmatic as its characters.

The evolution of Madame Web

Initially, when the Madame Web trailer flooded the screens, the names of Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, known for their work on Morbius, were conspicuous by their absence from the screenwriting credits. However, the wind has changed its course, and now the film’s official website credits them as co-writers of the script alongside Claire Parker and director SJ Clarkson.

What has caused this unexpected change in credits? Theories abound. Could it be that the Sazama-Sharpless duo provided a special touch, a unique vision of the Marvel Universe, forged in their experience with the Living Vampire? The intrigue only grows.

A mosaic of talents

The team behind Madame Web is a mosaic of diverse talents. On the one hand, we have Kerem Sanga, with a credit for “Historia Por” and a more modest, but no less interesting, filmography. Her connection to the project dates back to Dakota Johnson’s confirmation, when she shared on Instagram her excitement over a crazy idea that was beginning to take shape.

On the other hand, Claire Parker and SJ Clarkson, the latter with an impressive track record as director, bring a fresh and renewed perspective to the script. Rooted in directing, Clarkson broadens her writing horizons, promising a cinematic experience that defies conventional boundaries.

The central figure of Madame Web, Cassandra Webb, is a character that challenges the usual stereotypes of the superhero universe. Unlike conventional origin stories, his story focuses on a Manhattan paramedic with a hidden mystical potential. His journey towards self-understanding and mastery of his abilities clairvoyants represents a fresh and deep narrative. This focus on personal growth, rather than the mere discovery of powers, offers a unique perspective on the genre, resonating with an audience seeking more human and relatable superhero stories.

An incomplete puzzle

On the producer front, figures like Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Adam Merims join Parker, but Avi Arad’s absence raises questions about Madame Web’s connection to the broader Spider-Verse. This void on the game board suggests an independent narrative, far from the networks already woven.

In a refreshing twist for the genre, Madame Web is presented as a standalone origin story, centering on Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson. This New York paramedic, gifted with possible clairvoyant abilities, immerses herself in a journey of self-discovery, intertwined with the destiny of three promising young women. The film promises to be a suspenseful thriller, deviating from the beaten path of typical superhero stories.

The casting confirmation adds layers of intrigue to the production, with names like Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and more adding to Madame Web’s narrative.

An uncertain but fascinating future

Although the US release date is still scheduled for February 16, 2024, recent trailers only promise an ambiguous “Coming soon.” However, in the UK, fans can expect its arrival on February 14.

This change in Madame Web’s credits isn’t just a matter of names on a billboard; It represents a change in creative direction, at the very heart of the film. With a team of writers that mixes experience and new perspectives, Madame Web is shaping up to be a work that will transcend expectations, reinventing the genre and leaving fans wondering: what other surprises await us on this enigmatic journey?