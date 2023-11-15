They just released the first trailer for Madame Web! The new SONY movie based on Spider-Man characters.

With Venom, Morbius, Krave and Madame Web, SONY is creating an authentic Cinematic Universe of characters related to Spider-Man.

Now we can see the first trailer that anticipates the powers of the protagonist and the costumes that her companions will wear. But, without a doubt, what impacts the most is the villain. While what I liked the least are the special effects that do not seem completely polished, but even so, it is a spectacular advance.

Here we leave you the trailer.

What do you think? Do you want to see the movie? Leave us your comments below. The villain is Ezekiel Sims, a Marvel character who gained powers similar to Spider-Man thanks to a ritual, so it will be interesting to discover why he attacks the protagonists. But what is clear is that the success of the film will be based on the chemistry between the four superheroines who come together and must learn to work as a team.

Official Synopsis: Meanwhile, in another universe… In a departure from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic heroines.

“The suspense thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… If they can all survive a deadly present.”

Madame Web

Directed by SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, Succession), the film features a cast led by Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin and Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims.

The film Madame Web will be released on February 14, 2024.