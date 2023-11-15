The partnership continues between Sony Pictures e Marveland to the delight of fans the primo trailer Of Madame Weba film that will be released next year in cinemas (the trailer itself revealed the release window).

This video, which we propose as a cover to the article, shows us some short but intense excerpts from the film, giving a clear idea to the public – and especially to those who are unfamiliar Madame Web – what kind of adventure awaits us.

In tandem with the video, Sony Pictures and Marvel also released a short plot synopsis:

“Meanwhile, in another universe…”, Madame Web is the origin story of one of Marvel Comics’ most enigmatic heroines. Dakota Johnson plays the protagonist, Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic with clairvoyant powers. Forced to confront revelations from her past, she forms a bond with three young women destined for an extraordinary future but who must survive a present full of threats.

Last year, due to various vicissitudes, Madame Web was postponed in Sony’s schedule together with other films, but most likely in the next few weeks several updates await usas well as the definitive release date.