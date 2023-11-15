Madame Web is Sony’s next entry in its spider universe and introduces us to a villainous Spider-Man and a team of Spider-Woman ready to unite their webs.

The wait is over. Sony Pictures just released the first trailer for “Madame Web,” and expectations are through the roof. Ready for a surprise? This trailer is not what we expected, and that is precisely what is fascinating.

Costumes faithful to the vignettes: An authentic vision

In a bold move, Sony introduces a vile version of Ezekiel Sims, transforming him into an arachnid with dark intentions. But not everything is darkness in this new universe; Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazon’s costumes are surprisingly faithful to the comics. They seem to have jumped straight off the pages, and we hope to see them in action beyond brief glimpses of the future courtesy of Cassandra Web.

However, a closer look suggests we should temper our expectations of a true superhero adventure. This film version sees the likes of Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Aña Corazón facing off against an aging Ezekiel Sims in the distant future. The story seems to focus more on the fight against Ezekiel, who, like Madame Web, gains the ability to see the future. and seeks to stop the heroines before they can confront him.

Madame Web: Beyond Divination

Cassandra Web, the protagonist, shows us a much more proactive version than her counterpart in the comics. In this adaptation, his ability to predict future events seems to overshadow even the possibility of opening doors to the Spider-Verse..

Behind this new vision are Claire Parker and director SJ Clarkson, taking over the script. Previously, “Morbius” writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless were expected to be at the helm. This change could explain the significant differences between previous leaks and what we finally see on screen.

What awaits us at Madame Web?

Although it was expected some mention of Mary Parker’s pregnancy or Ezekiel’s plans against Peter, the trailer leaves these intrigues in the air. Will it be a surprise in store for the movie? Only time will tell.

The plot of Madame Web It develops in a confusing timeline, parts of it being placed in the late 2000s, as evidenced by a character playing a PSP. This implies that the heroines will not assume their identities until the present or even later. In their initial encounter with Cassandra, they are all powerless, a situation that seems to endure until what is suggested as the final battle. These elements suggest that the acquisition of spectacular abilities by the characters could be reserved for the end of the film or even for a sequel.

The film falls even further into the superhero genre by telling the origin story of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic heroines, but being such an unexpected character it could give us some surprises. Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan with possible clairvoyant abilities.. Her personal journey leads her to intertwine her destiny with that of three young people with promising futures.

A different story: The origin of Madame Web

The confirmed cast includes names like Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, among others. Although the trailer only says “Coming Soon,” the film is expected to hit US theaters on February 16, 2024.and two days before in the United Kingdom.

Although there is a possibility of surprises, the trailer for Madame Web advises tempering expectations if you were expecting an MCU-style adventure with masked superheroes. This approach seems to follow the mid-2000s comic book movie mold, aligning itself with films like Venom, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter. The film’s focus, it seems, leans more toward character development and world-building, postponing the reveal of spectacular abilities and costumes for climactic moments or future installments.