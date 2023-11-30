The first promotional images of the actress have been made available Anya Taylor-Joy in the role ofFurious Empress. The character – who we met thanks to Mad Max: Fury Road of 2015 – will be the protagonist of its own spin-off which will be released under the title of Mad Max: Furiosa.

The photos come directly from CCXP Convention and were published on social media, with a Collider journalist among the first to report the news. The CCXP Convention is a comic-con held every year in Sao Paulo, the capital of Brazilthis year between November 30th and December 3rd.

Mad Max: Furiosa will show us the origins of the Empress. The official synopsis of the film is about a young Furiosa who falls into the hands of a horde of motorcyclists, led by the warlord Dementus. Furiosa will have to survive, as she tries to return home, in the midst of a feud between Dementus and the tyrant Immortal Joe.

Alongside Anya-Taylor Joy we find Chris Hemsworth as Dementus. The young actress – increasingly present in numerous Hollywood productions – will have to shoulder the legacy of a character played in 2015 by a long-lived Hollywood star, Charlize Theron.

The film is scheduled to be released in US theaters on 24 Maggio 2024. According to rumors not yet confirmed, the premiere of the film could land in the 2024 edition of Cannes Film Festival.

