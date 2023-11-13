loading…

The Gaza Strip, Palestine, was destroyed by Israeli military bombardment. French President Emmanuel Macron urges the Zionist army to stop killing Palestinian babies in Gaza with bombing. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – French President Emmanuel Macron makes the leaders Israel, including Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu, angry at his comments urging the Zionist army to stop killing Palestinian babies in Gaza with bombing.

Netanyahu accused Macron of making “serious mistakes, factually and morally.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Macron’s remarks caused a lot of suffering and disappointment in Israel.

Herzog’s office on Sunday said the French leader initiated a phone call with the Israeli president to clarify his position. “By saying that he did not mean to accuse Israel of deliberately harming innocent civilians,” read a statement from Herzog’s office, as quoted by RT, Monday (13/11/2023).

Macron also reiterated his support for Israel’s right to self-defense and its commitment to ensuring the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and explained that his comments were “made in light of the humanitarian situation”.

Herzog assured Macron that the Israeli military was taking all possible measures to prevent harm to innocent civilians and shift the blame for the deaths of Gaza civilians to Hamas.

On Friday, Macron told the BBC that he unequivocally condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel. “However, de facto—right now—civilians are being bombed, these babies, these women, these old people are being bombed and killed,” Macron said.

“There is no reason to do this and there is no legitimacy,” Marcon continued, urging the Israeli military to stop.

He added that a humanitarian ceasefire is the only solution to protect all civilians in Gaza.

Netanyahu quickly responded, arguing that Israel was doing absolutely everything to minimize harm to civilians and urging the Western leader not to bow to pressure from those calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel launched an unprecedented military bombardment on the densely populated Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an October 7 attack by Hamas that left around 1,200 Israelis dead.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in more than four weeks of artillery and airstrikes on Gaza, with more than 8,000 of them women and children.

