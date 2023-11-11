loading…

French President Emmanuel Macron urges Israel to stop killing babies and women in the Gaza Strip. Photo/KTVN

PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron said there was no justification for the bombing of civilians in Gaza Strip . Despite recognizing Israel’s right to protect itself, Macron urged the Zionist state to stop bombing the Gaza Strip.

Speaking a day after a humanitarian aid conference in Paris on the war in Gaza, Macron said the conclusions were clear from all governments and institutions present.

“That there is no other solution other than a humanitarian pause, a ceasefire, that will allow (us) to protect… all civilians who have nothing to do with terrorists,” he said.

“De facto – right now, civilians are being bombed – de facto. These babies, these women, these old people are being bombed and killed. So there’s no excuse for it and there’s no legitimacy. So we urge Israel to stop ,” he added as quoted by the BBC, Saturday (11/10/2023).

But Macron stressed that he also condemned the Hamas terrorist attack.

France – like Israel, the United States (US), Britain and other Western countries – considers Hamas a terrorist organization.

The Islamist militant group Hamas killed around 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in an unprecedented cross-border attack on October 7.

“We feel the same suffering as Israel. And we also feel their willingness to get rid of terrorism. We know what terrorism means in France,” he said.

But he said there was no justification for the ongoing bombing of civilians in Gaza.