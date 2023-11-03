It cannot be denied that today artificial intelligence is playing and will play a central role in the lives of many, in a way that cannot even be imagined in 2023.

The key point is that behind this technological madness are two concepts that you have surely heard: Machine Learning and Deep Learning or, as they are known in Spanish, Automatic Learning and Deep Learning.

Both are an essential part of AI and how it really works, but they have very important differences that influence what can be achieved with one or the other.

That is why, If you have always wondered what they are, what differences there are between one and the other, or even what they are for and what their function is in artificial intelligence, you are in the right place..

Machine Learning: the magical prediction of patterns

Imagine a computer that learns without being explicitly programmed. That’s what Machine Learning does. This is a branch of AI that allows machines to become better at performing tasks as they gain experience.

The key is in the data; Machine Learning algorithms use information as input to predict new outcomesas if it were magic.

The interesting thing is that Machine Learning is divided into three main categories:

Supervised learning: Here, the training data includes known responses, i.e. the machines are told what to expect. Think of it as a teacher teaching a student with answers to math exercises. Unsupervised learning: In this case, the training data does not include known responses. The machine must discover patterns or structures on its own, as if it were a detective. Reinforcement Learning: This type of Machine Learning involves machines making sequential decisions to maximize a reward over time. So to speak they work on a trial and error basis.

Deep Learning: the multi-layered artificial mind

Now, one step further is Deep Learning, which is a branch within Machine Learning, but with great improvements. Here, machines use artificial neural networks with multiple layers to process data in a way that mimics the functioning of the human brain.

These deep neural networks can understand unstructured data, such as images and text, very accurately. Think of it this way: If Machine Learning is like learning to ride a bicycle, Deep Learning is like becoming a bicycle acrobat who performs all kinds of tricks.

masterdatascienceucm

You already know the theory, so it’s time to dive into the key differences

Now that you have a basic understanding, It’s time to look at the key differences between Machine Learning and Deep Learning:

Complexity: While Machine Learning tends to be simpler and can run on a traditional computer, Deep Learning is more complex, with deep neural networks often requiring a powerful graphics processing unit (GPU). Data requirements: Machine Learning can work with smaller data sets, while Deep Learning needs large amounts of data to work optimally. Applications: Machine Learning is ideal for tasks such as detecting spam, product recommendations and predictive analysis, as you see, “simpler” things. On the other hand, Deep Learning is intended for more complex tasks such as image recognition, natural language processing and voice recognition.

Cyberclick

How can Machine Learning and Deep Learning change the world?

Now that you know the differences, it’s time to see how these technologies are transforming the real world. Two great and clear examples in Machine Learning are email filtering and recommendation systems.

Email Filtering: When you open your inbox and don’t see a ton of spam, you can thank Machine Learning. It learns from large amounts of labeled data to distinguish between spam and non-spam, and even adapts to your behavior. Recommendation systems: Have you ever noticed that Netflix suggests movies that might fit you? That’s Machine Learning in action. It analyzes your viewing history and uses algorithms to recommend content that matches your tastes.

On the other hand, Deep Learning is revolutionizing fields such as autonomous driving and voice assistants, such as Siri or Alexa.

Autonomous vehicles: Thanks to Deep Learning, autonomous cars can “see” the world around them through cameras and sensors, make decisions based on that information and predict possible dangers on the road. Voice assistants: for example, Siri understands what you say thanks to Deep Learning, which allows these assistants to process natural language and recognize your voice accurately.

There is no doubt that both technologies are driving innovation in industries such as health, finance, commerce and countless examples. Thanks to these two wonders, the world is evolving by leaps and bounds and it seems that its full potential has not yet been seen..