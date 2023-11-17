If Thursday had been a total solo for Gabriele Minì, who had achieved the best time both in free practice and in the first qualifying session, on Friday the name to be remembered was that of Luke Browning, capable of obtaining pole for the Qualifying Race.

The Englishman from the Williams Academy, who recorded the best time in Qualifying 2, thus rose to the top of the list of combined times between the two sessions, preceding Gabriele Minì by just six thousandths. The Hitech driver moved to the top of the timesheets with less than 10 minutes to go on a lap with new tyres, managing to prevail before the various interruptions.

Two red flags, caused by the accidents of Marcus Armstrong and Ugo Ugochukwu, which had a negative impact on Minì’s attempts to regain pole in the final minutes. The first interruption in fact came with five minutes left until the checkered flag, which would have left enough time to complete at least one more lap when the action on the track resumed. However, another red flag, triggered by Hitech’s Isack Hadjar’s crash, again resulted in the session being suspended, leaving pole position intact for Browning.

Photo by: Macau GP

Gabriele Minì, SJM Theodore Prema Racing

Dino Beganovic with Prema set the third fastest time, while Hadjar’s fastest lap before the accident was still enough to secure him fourth place. The final red flag, which gave no one the opportunity to improve, allowed Armstrong to maintain the fifth place he had achieved before the impact with the barriers, putting Alex Dunne and Oliver Goethe behind him, with the latter having recently entered to be part of the Red Bull Academy.

Eighth place for Dennis Hauger, followed by Ugo Ugochukwu, making his official debut in an F3 car after having had the opportunity to test the car in the post-season tests, and Boya Mari, who closes the top ten at around 7 and a half tenths from the summit. Two of the big favourites, Richard Verschoor, only twelfth, and Dan Ticktum, who finished right behind the Dutchman, were outside the top ten.

Browning’s pole position will guarantee him first place for Saturday’s ten-lap Qualifying Race, which will decide the starting grid for Sunday’s main Grand Prix.

