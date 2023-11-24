Schlein and Conte in Piazza del Popolo

Conte and the M5S countermaneuver, great success for the “opposition prime minister” (unlike Schlein)

Giuseppe Conte seems to be gathering support from all sides. There countermaneuver presented by the pentastellati excites and shocks at the same time. On the one hand, the proposal of sblock Superbonus construction credits, extra-tax pharmaceuticals, defenseinsurance and cutting cash and on the other, a socialist pot-pourri – comments Il Foglio – in which (obviously) the banks and extra profits which even contemplates the expropriation of Mediobanca. According to plan the M5S leader had to present the “restructuring” work with his partner Elly Schlein but they didn’t find each other, at least not physically.

Read also: EU, Gasparri: “Wilders like Afd, incompatible for the EPP”. Interview

Conte was in attendance, Schlein was streaming. One was opposing live – continues Il Foglio – the other in dad. One made us forget the pandemic, the other remembered it. Listening to Conte was fun, listening to Schlein made you want to go to bed with a hot water bottle. I am 950 amendments filed by the M5s, but introduced by Conte they flowed down as if they were Levissima water. If there is a man who understood Italians almost as much as Leopardi, that man is Conte. “If I were prime minister, in this situation, I wouldn’t sleep at night”. He truly deserves the crown of opposition prime minister. Meloni is right to fear it. With him the difficult becomes easy.

Read also: Holland, Campomenosi (Lega): “It’s the defeat of Ursula and Timmermans”

Subscribe to the newsletter