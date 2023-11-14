No, not 170 km/h in total. This M5 was driving 172 km/h too fast.

It is still very difficult to drive the permitted speed in the Netherlands. We found this out in the editorial office when we decided not to drive too fast anymore. At least, the undersigned had decided that. The other editors were of course always very well behaved.

So it is really very easy to drive too fast in our country. Especially if you are driving on a wide highway, 100 km/h feels very slow and 120-130 km/h is a correct speed (which it often is between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM). But during the day that ‘privilege’ suddenly costs you 300 euros. Ouch.

M5 drives 172 km/h (too fast yes)

We are therefore curious to know what the driver of the BMW M5 lost. He was driving slightly too fast on the A8 near Oostzaan. The police were doing a laser check there last week. The speed they measured was 282 km/h, no, not 182 km/h but 282 km/h!!!

Of course, some legal correction will still be required. As a result, the final speed was not 282 km/h, but a very civilized 272 km/h. In any case, that is too fast in the Netherlands.

Unfortunately for the driver, it was a route where the speed limit is always 100 km/h. This means that the M5 driver drove no less than 172 km/h too fast.

Goodbye driver’s license and M5!

The aspiring driver in the M5 – from beautiful Assendelft – was arrested. Of course, his driver’s license has been confiscated. Not only that, the BMW M5 has also been seized.

The Zaanstreek Police Basic Team cannot resist leaving some prose for the crack nose from Assendelft. You can decide for yourself whether you like ‘rush’ and ‘smooth’ to rhyme. Eminem could do it:

Hasty speed is rarely good, but your BMW M5 does drive smoothly. Zaanstreek Police Basic Team, usually does Haiku’s.

To speak with colleague @jaapiyo: take note!

