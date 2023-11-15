Get to 100 even faster. It is possible with the refresh for the BMW M3.

You will have noticed that the BMW M3 was not able to benefit from the facelift of the regular 3 Series. That is of course not strange, the M3 differs very much from the normal Dreier. The M3 also came quite some time after the normal 3. The M3 did receive a small update with the fully digital screen (the M3 Touring always has).

But a refresh is on the way for the BMW M3 and also the M4, the almost completely identical coupe. The somewhat unexpected facelift should ensure that the car can last until the end of the decade.

Normally there will be a successor sooner, but BMW is probably trying to extend the lifespan of the inline six as long as possible in this way. After 2030 it will be very difficult to sell those explosive engines.

The nose?

Regarding the refresh for the BMW M3, we can deny the most pressing question: no, we will not tackle that nose. A quick visit to the editorial office showed that the undersigned is the only one who thinks the nose is horrible, the rest think it’s cool and cool. And that is exactly what BMW does with that nose: they distinguish themselves enormously with it. Enjoying incognito is no longer possible.

From a technical point of view, of course, you should not expect extreme measures. However, there will be slightly more differentiation in terms of power. Bimmerpost reports this. There are three variants: 31HK, 32HK and 33HK. 31HK (just the order code) is the EU spec with the steering wheel on the left and therefore interesting for us. There will then be a lot of choice for the European market.

The entry-level version is the version with manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, for the true purist. This has 480 hp and will remain that way. The Competition models also retain their variant of the S58B30, in this case with 510 hp and always have the ZF automatic transmission.

The most important news is regarding Competition xDrive. These gain an additional 20 hp, resulting in 530 hp (not entirely coincidentally also 390 kW). The engine is exactly the same, they just adjusted the electronics slightly.

Which models can you order after the M3 (and M4) refresh?

This would mean that the delivery program would look like this:

M3 Sedan manual transmission with RWD M3 Sedan Competition with RWD M3 Sedan Competition xDrive M3 Touring Competition xDrive M4 Coupé with manual transmission and RWD M4 Coupé Competition with RWD M4 Coupé Competition xDrive M4 Cabriolet Competition xDrive

In addition to more power and an update for the infotainment, some M3 and M4-specific adjustments will be made. Think of slightly different headlights, a modified bumper and the like.

New colours, upholstery and rims will also be part of the ‘LCI’. The refresh of the BMW M3 will take effect from March 2024.

Photo credits: The current M3 at the Amsterdam Arena by @carsbycasper via Autoblog Spots.

