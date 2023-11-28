Middle East: Hamas delays release of hostages “Israel violates agreement”

Hamas said it had decided to delay the second phase of the hostage release until Israel agreed to allow aid trucks to enter northern Gaza. The Islamic group accuses Israel of violating the terms of the agreement reached “We are delaying the release of the second group of prisoners until the occupation complies with the terms of the agreement regarding the entry of aid trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, and due to failure to comply with the agreed rules for the release of prisoners,’ the al Qasan Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement.

Middle East: IDF, we will resume offensive after ceasefire

The Israeli army will resume its offensive to dismantle Hamas immediately after the ceasefire. The IDF chief of staff, Herzl Halevi, said this, according to Haaretz. “The ceasefire did not happen in this agreement except for the pressure exerted by the IDF. We have no intention, desire or willingness to stop this effort before bringing all the hostages back.” “We will return – he added – to create enormous pressure to bring back as many prisoners as possible as quickly as possible, every last one. We have a duty to fight and put our lives in danger so that they can return and live in safety in their homes,” Halevi said.

