In a sense, Lynk & Co is the odd one out in the automotive industry. While most manufacturers focus on sales, Lynk & Co prefers to lease (or subscribe to) its cars. In between, you will also be invited to share your copy with others as much as possible through an app. And that copy is actually always full option, where you can only choose between blue or black paint. There is one drawback, however: they only have one car in Europe — aptly named ’01’ — but they now want to do something about that.

Next year at the Volvo dealer

In an interview, Lynk & Co’s CEO, fellow Belgian Alain Visser, revealed to us that the brand is currently developing its first EV. It does this not only for its international portfolio – because in China Lynk & Co, in addition to the 01, also has a 02, 03, 05, 06, 08 and 09 in its range – but actually primarily for the European market… And there is also a good chance that it will show quite a few similarities with a model that we already know. Visser confirmed that the electric Lynk & Co will share its technical basis with the Volvo EX30, so expect 272 hp of power and about 340 kilometers of driving range in a B-segment SUV.

This relationship is of course no coincidence, because Lynk & Co and Volvo both belong to mother hen Geely. For example, the 01 is already identical to a Volvo XC40 plug-in hybrid. In addition, Lynk & Co also carries out maintenance at Volvo and they increasingly want to distribute their cars through Volvo dealers, although the emphasis remains more on leasing and sharing than on purchasing. This will also be the case for the upcoming EX30 brother and based on the competitive price that Volvo asks for that EV, it could well be that the electric Lynk & Co will become even more attractive than an 01 is now. We will probably learn next year, because then the EV must be unveiled.