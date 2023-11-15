The luxury goods market is growing: +6.5% for leather goods and +5% for footwear. Clothing +4%

Il twentysecond Altagamma Observatory illustrated and commented on the positive trend of the global market luxury which records a growth in8-10% compared to 2022. Quota reached 1,500 billion euros as the overall value of the sector: a new record three years after the Covid crisis. Consumer spending on experiences, in particular, has returned to all-time highs, driven by a resurgence in social interactions and travel.

Also the market of the luxury goods personal growth in 2023, with an estimated turnover of around €362 billion by the end of the year (+4% on 2022 at current exchange rates). Uncertainties remain regarding the last quarter considering the variables relating to consumer confidence, currently fragile, macroeconomic tensions in China, the conflict between Israel and Gaza, the poor signs of recovery in the United States and, for Europe, an increase of interest rates and inflation that is still high (although progressively normalising).

The same elements of uncertainty that will shape the 2024 scenario, which the Altagamma Consensus estimates in a growth in company margins of approximately +4%. The estimates for 2024 and the evidence on the market trend emerged from the Altagamma Consensus 2024, presented by Stefania Lazzaroni, General Director of Altagamma, and created with the support of the most important financial analysts, and from the Altagamma-Bain Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor 2023, presented by Claudia D’Arpizio and Federica Levato, Senior Partner of Bain & Company.

“Within an extremely uncertain context, the global high-end market proves resilient and records a 8-10% growth in the current year also thanks to the contribution of the experiential area and the particular dynamism of higher-end consumption” he declared Matteo Lunelli, President of Altagamma. “In 2024, one is expected for Personal Luxury more moderate growth. Faced with the challenges that await us – from market volatility to inflation, from increased international competition to decreasing consumer confidence – the industry must consolidate its heritage but continue to invest in digitalisation, training e sustainability. Il dialogue opened with the Government And positive but we expect that those companies and those supply chains that created the myth of Made in Italy in the world and which today must be supported so that they can overcome the increasingly complex challenges they are facing”.

“This is a defining moment for the market and the winners will stand out for their resilience, relevance and renewal – the foundations of the new value-focused luxury equation. The luxury market is generating positive growth for 65-70% of brands in 2023, compared to 95% in 2022. To stay in the game, it will be essential for players to make bold decisions on behalf of their customers, also leveraging strategic M&A to redefine the boundaries of the sector. These will be key factors for future growth,” explained Claudia D’Arpizio and Federica Levato, Senior Partners at Bain & Company and authors of the study.



The differences between markets

In Europe, international tourists will compensate for weaker domestic demand and will have a positive impact on the marketgrowing by 4%. Chinese tourists, thanks to the unblocking of visas and the complete resumption of travel, are returning to European cities. Slowdown in growth in the USA to +2.5%, due to the effects of inflation and the traditional uncertainties of the Election Year. Japan’s positive growth continues (+6%), driven by local and Chinese demand. It is the country that best appreciates luxury products and benefits from the growth of tourism. In China, growth of 8% is estimated, lower than in previous years, due to lower demand from the upper middle class who are more cautious in spending. An excellent +7% is expected for the Middle East, despite the tensions and political instability in the area.

Product categories

Il 2023 has seen one sales growth especially in value, due to the significant increases in the prices of luxury products. In 2024 the estimated increase in sales will be primarily volume-based. As for accessories, they continue their positive trend: +6,5% for the leather goods e +5% for footwear. Entry price products suffer and demand is weaker for aspirational products. Cosmetics (+5%) is driven by skin care, makeup and niche perfumes, especially in the United States. For theclothing an estimated growth of 4% with the recovery of a less casual clothing. The positive trend of jewelery continues, with a +5.5%: jewelery remains a safe haven and investment asset. Growth of watches was stable (+3.5%), continuing to strengthen the search for unique pieces.

The distribution channels

The retail channel – both physical and digital – continues to grow and is the channel of choice for Personal Luxury Goods. The wholesale channel was heavily penalized and the impact of online was reduced. Physical stores expect a +7.5% and continue to be strategic for the sector thanks to increasingly personalized and phygital approaches, which improve consumer involvement. The retail digital (forecast +4.5% for 2024) continues its growth, but with less brilliant performance compared to previous years. Wholesale, both physical and digital, is losing its luster: no growth is expected in 2024 (-1%).

The margins

In 2023, companies raised prices to offset the increase in costs, leading to higher margins. Analysts expect “normalized” growth in 2024 – due to the uncertainty and volatility of the economic environment. Revenues will maintain a positive trend, estimated at a low single digit of +5% / +6%. EBITDA for 2024 is estimated to grow more modestly at around +4%.

Altagamma–Bain Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor 2023. Made by Bain & Company.

The global luxury market is expected to reach altitude €1,500 billion worth in 2023, achieving growth of 8-10% compared to 2022: this is a new record for the sector, which once again demonstrates its resilience and the strength of its fundamentals. In fact, despite the difficult macroeconomic conditions, the industry still recorded growth of 11-13% at constant exchange rates, in line with the leap recorded last year. Growth that translates into an impressive increase – around 160 billion euros – in spending on the various luxury categories. Consumer spending on experiences, in particular, has returned to all-time highs, driven by a resurgence in social interactions and travel.

The personal luxury goods market is experiencing expansion in 2023 and the turnover is expected to reach €362 billion by the end of the yearwith an increase of 4% (at current exchange rates) compared to 2022. However, some elements of uncertainty – consumer confidence (currently fragile), macroeconomic tensions in China and poor signs of recovery in the United States – could have an impact on the performance of the segment in the last quarter of this year.

