Suara.com – Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp admitted that he was really looking forward to the away match against Luton Town in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road, Sunday (5/11) evening at 23.30 WIB.

The match against Luton made Jurgen Klopp very impatient because since eight years of coaching Liverpool, he had never played against the team coached by Rob Edwards.

“I’ve been here eight years and this is one of the places I’ve never been before, to be honest I’m looking forward to it,” said Klopp enthusiastically, as quoted from the club’s official website, Sunday.

Luton is one of three teams promoted this season along with Burnley and Sheffield United. The Carlton Morris club and friends were promoted to the highest caste after winning the final match of the playoff promotion round against Coventry City on penalties (6-5) after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The German coach is also looking forward to seeing how many Reds supporters will watch live. The reason is, Kenilworth Road as Luton’s headquarters does not have a large audience capacity, namely only 11,500 spectator seats.

“I don’t know exactly how many of our fans will be able to go there but they will definitely take all the available tickets. “I’m really looking forward to it, it’s interesting and I like the story,” said Klopp.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach also prepared his team to potentially face the home team’s game which relies on low blocks or a way of defending with a low defensive line and also relies on dead balls.

“We might face a low block, that means we have to face it. “We will probably face set pieces with quality, that’s why we have to make sure we are ready for that,” explained Klopp.