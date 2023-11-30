In these last hours we have been able to preview the demo Of Cookeda very particular horror title, currently in development phase from the Spanish guys of Broken Bird Games. It is a small independent studio, which to let us taste their creation have published this short experience today, which is called “Luto: The Choice”.

Before starting with our impressions of what we tried, it is necessary to underline that the themes covered in the game, as declared by the developers, are quite delicate, such as themourning process (from which the game takes its name), the despair and the depression.

A house to abandon

Without hiding too much behind a finger, we can say that this demo is very reminiscent of a product that we have already seen in the past, also a playable demo, but of a game that has never been released: P.T. The ways in which we will find ourselves wandering around the house at the beginning are very reminiscent of the Playable Teaser of Silent Hills, even if as we go on it slowly manages to model his true identity.

It is a first-person psychological horror, with very basic commandsand which focuses entirely onatmosphere and on puzzles to solve. We anticipate that you will not have a very long experience in front of you, but simply a small taste of what Luto will ultimately be. This Luto: The Choice is therefore a standalone experience which may not even reflect the difficulty of the full game when it is released.

We will start playing in the middle of a corridor, disturbingly silent, which continues up to a small balcony, where we will collect a strange photo, and from where we will hear the phone rings…and even if it sounds cliché, we already know that when it happens it’s never a good thing.

In fact it is right from when we pick up the phone our game will really begin. What until then was a welcoming home, despite the turmoil of packages around for an imminent departure, is now a home immersed in shadowwith barred doors, half empty, and an unhealthy mess.

Between corridors and chains

The game will not give us any indications on what we should do, but it is easy to understand that the character we control is above all looking for a way out. Clearly, however, in this situation things are never what they seem, and our path will be strewn with dark corners, sinister presencesand as already mentioned several objects to find to solve problems puzzles and go on.

There are also gods documents to read and gods objects to analyze, things that will make us understand enough what happened in that house. Is it a distant past of our character? Is it external to the facts? Let’s say that it is not very clear, but the clues that are scattered here and there, as well as the calls that we will receive, will be able to give us some concrete ideas.

We will go from corridor to corridor, sometimes arriving in much larger rooms illuminate and “readable”, but where we will always and in any case have the distressing sensation that someone or something could suddenly emerge.

The main objects that we will have to find to proceed are Photo similar to the one we found at the beginning, which we are going to hang on a notice board in a specific room of the house (which we will find out soon enough). In addition to them, sometimes we will need keysor whatever… and a lot of courage.

Certainly the thing best success in Luto: The Choicewhich manages to disturb without diving headlong into common jumpscares, is absolutely the atmosphere. The chains, the destroyed parts, and above all the constant sensation of feeling observed, are the things that work best in a horror of this type. We cannot say that the puzzles have fully succeeded in terms of difficulty, however the more “labyrinthine” phases are very interesting.

We are faced with a demo, and above all we are talking about an experience apart, so it is reasonable not to expect perfection or “the best” from the studio. We can say, however, that the strengths are there and they are important, also and above all talking about the graphics department, which more than once has left us pleasantly surprised (especially if we take into consideration that it is a small studio).

What will await us in the full game? We’ll have to wait to find out, as the date hasn’t been announced yet (there’s talk of a generic 2024). The Luto demo is available for free starting todayand you can try it yourself… if you dare.