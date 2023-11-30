Cookednew horror video game developed by Broken Bird Games, is now available on PlayStation with a dedicated demo, designed to help you discover the horror video game in all its nuances. Luto is a first-person psychological horror narrative experience where players will take on the role of a person living in desperation, unable to leave their home. Finding a way to leave will lead them through a series of paths that will test their senses and discover unspeakable fears and phobias.

Inside, the player will explore the pain of losing a loved one, from the horror of insecurity to the darkness behind anxiety and depression. You will enter a mysterious place full of secrets to discover and challenges to face. Deciphering everything won’t be an easy task, just as it won’t be easy to distinguish fact from fiction? You will discover an environmental and sensorial horror where you will experience the fear of numerous phobias.

