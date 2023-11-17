It was an evening of surprises on Friday at the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix, with some unexpected names leading the standings and the two title contenders both reaching Q2, but they certainly struggled more than they might have wait after what was seen in the inaugural round.

The brightest star was that of Raul Fernandez, who gave himself his first push in the premier class and even came close to breaking the track record with his RNF Racing Aprilia. The Spanish rider stopped the clock at 1’58″843, a time just a few thousandths away from the previous record, on an evening that saw the Aprilias in great shape, taking advantage of their ability to generate grip when the track doesn’t offer too much.

To be honest, in fact, Maverick Vinales had also managed to beat the record, but then had his time canceled due to a yellow flag. In any case, the driver from Roses placed his RS-GP in third place, 93 thousandths adrift. But in the top 5 there is also Aleix Espargaro, fifth at 190 thousandths. However, Miguel Oliveira’s performance was a bit out of place as he found himself only 19th at 1″1.

The only one who seemed able to counter the Noale team’s trident was Fabio Di Giannantonio. Even though his adventure in MotoGP now seems very close to the end, the Gresini Racing representative wants to enjoy it to the full and today he set the second time, 49 thousandths of a second behind Fernandez. However, also watch out for Brad Binder, who did well to bring his KTM to fourth place, just over a tenth away.

The most curious thing, however, is that, despite having all eyes on them, both Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia gave the sensation of having evident set-up problems, who in the end had to settle for seventh and eighth place, also behind Luca Marini’s other Ducati and separated from each other by just 7 thousandths, albeit with a gap of over three and a half tenths from the top.

The fact that should make us reflect is that, despite the Lusail International Circuit being a track historically favorable to Ducati, only four Desmosedici GPs have earned direct access to Q2. Something that has been a rarity this season. And among those who will have to go through Q1 there are heavy names like that of Marco Bezzecchi, 15th, or that of Enea Bastianini, 18th, who seems to have returned to the abyss after the beautiful and unexpected victory in Sepang.

In the top 10 there is also room for another surprise like Augusto Fernandez, ninth with the GasGas Tech3 KTM, and for Marc Marquez, who once again made all the difference in the world compared to the other Hondas, also favored by “hook” that Bagnaia offered him: just think that the other RC213Vs are all in 17th place and below.

If it was a complicated evening for Honda, it went even worse for Yamaha, with Franco Morbidelli’s M1 occupying 13th position with more than seven tenths of a delay, and with Fabio Quartararo author of a performance to forget, given that he is actually 21st at 1″4, with only Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda LCR behind him.

Among those who will have to go through Q1 there are also the drivers who ended up spinning in this session, namely Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco. The Australian from KTM fell twice, at turn 14 and at turn 7, being beaten by just 14 thousandths of a second from Marquez. “Polyccio” threw away at the last corner a lap in which he had arrived at T3 with just 76 thousandths of a delay. The Frenchman from Prima Pramac Racing, however, is 16th after a crash at turn 14.

