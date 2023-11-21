For several months now there has been speculation about the future of Lupita Jones at the head of the Miss Universe Mexico directorate, several versions indicated that the former beauty queen was practically out of the institution and that her position would be occupied by Cynthia de la Vega , former Miss Mexico.

Now, Through a video he shared on social networks, Jones confirmed his departure from the organization of which he was a part of for just over 30 years.

“In recent months there have been many comments, I have been receiving many messages to clarify the situation. I want to tell you that, first of all, “Miss Universe has not confirmed anything to me, although everything indicates that what is being said is true,” said.

Jones, who a few days ago was present at the last gala of the contest, explained that until then she was recognized as the director of the Mexican franchise, but due to several situations that she had to experience, she could assure that she was not going to be in the position for a long time to come, although she did not talk about the person who would replace her: “I spoke with the licensing director and she told me ‘Lupita, really, believe me, we don’t have anything signed for Mexico next year, we don’t know what’s happening, for us you’re still the director.’ been presenting, the situations that I had to face here point to the fact that yes, there is another director of Miss Universe in Mexico”, he added.

In the same message he revealed that yes, until now, he had remained silent, it was so as not to affect the participation of Melissa Flores in the pageant; however, He hinted that his departure and the controversy that has been going on did have something to do with the Mexican not making it past the first round of elimination: “It was very difficult for them to let the latest queen brought by Lupita Jones shine. Something that I asked for a lot is that the treatment towards my representative is honest, (but) I think that my request did not work”, ended.

Just a few hours after Lupita released this statement, the organization presented De la Vega as the new director of Miss Universe Mexico, this through a press conference in which they thanked Jones for her work, although she was not present.

This Monday afternoon and together with businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, owner of the franchise in our country, the model thanked for the opportunity and explained that her work will be focused on leading Mexican representatives towards greatness, but respecting the roots of the contest : “It fills me with joy to reach this moment in my life. Everyone knows my story and the effort I have dedicated to get here. With this new organization, we seek excellence, forming a team of quality and a solid structure. We are going to return to our roots as ‘Miss Universe Mexico’, propelling girls towards greatness,” said.

De la Vega’s time in front of the institution could not begin in a better way, since This weekend it was confirmed that the next Miss Universe pageant will be held in Mexico, although the headquarters is not yet defined.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions