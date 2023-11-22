Raise awareness about lung cancer, sensitize the population on the existence and importance of screening as a form of prevention, inform them about the possibility of carrying out molecular genetic tests to identify the possible presence of mutations and about the benefits of adjuvant therapies for the disease operable and innovative pharmacological therapies for unresectable tumors. These are the objectives of the ‘New options’ awareness campaign. New paths’, promoted by AstraZeneca with the collaboration of the Walce Association, Women against lung cancer in Europe. Lung cancer is today the big oncological killer in Italy with over 30 thousand deaths every year, which often presents no symptoms in the initial stages of the disease.

In 2022 – recalls a note – approximately 43,900 new diagnoses of lung cancer were estimated in our country (29,300 concerned men; 14,600 women). It is the second most frequent neoplasm in men (15%) and the third in women (6%). The net survival 5 years after diagnosis is 16% in men and 23% in women and there are 117,800 people living in Italy after a diagnosis of lung cancer (77,200 men; 40,600 women).

“The main risk factor for this neoplasm is smoking and it is therefore essential to focus attention on primary prevention and on the awareness of the population that an incorrect lifestyle strongly influences the development of the disease – states Giorgio Vittorio Scagliotti, director of Medical Oncology Aou San Luigi Gonzaga of Orbassano (Turin) and full professor of the University of Turin – Secondary prevention is also equally important, because the diagnoses that occur following screening interventions allow the tumor to be identified in the initial stages of the disease and thus extending patients’ life expectancy.” Patients are often unaware of the therapeutic innovations available, such as adjuvant therapies or non-surgical alternatives with curative purposes, and who often equate the surgical operation with recovery. In the event of a diagnosis of unresectable tumor – highlights the note – the patient’s lack of awareness of the existence of alternative therapeutic options can generate false myths such as non-operability as a synonym of condemnation.

“Until recently – explains Silvia Novello, full professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin and president of Walce – surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy represented the only therapeutic options available for the treatment of lung cancer. Thanks to some intense research and development programs, today healthcare workers and patients have innovative pharmacological therapies available that consolidate the results of surgery (adjuvant therapies), which improve the effectiveness of surgery even when administered before the operation itself, or which can constitute a potentially curative approach in the event that the tumor is not operable”.

“Among these important therapeutic innovations – specifies Novello – there are new molecularly targeted drugs and immunotherapy which are considered first choice treatments for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is essential, therefore, that people are aware of all the therapeutic options available and the ‘New options. New paths’ campaign aims to focus attention on the importance of correct information on the personalized treatment path for each patient. Every lung cancer it is a story in itself and it is necessary to identify ad hoc paths for each individual patient.”

Few – continues the note – are aware of the impact of this pathology, and even fewer people are aware of the existence and importance of screening which, if widespread, could reduce mortality by 20% in those most at risk and which is able to detect the disease in advance, allowing early access to therapies.

Answer, the Italian lung screening network – the note details – is a free multi-centre program for the early diagnosis of lung cancer which aims to involve people at high risk, including heavy smokers to detect the disease early. Approved and financed by the Ministry of Health in 2021 with 2 million euros, the program has completed its first year of activity in the 18 participating centers.

“As of 20 October 2023, the national database that collects the membership of all volunteers has registered 18,857 heavy smokers who are candidates for the Risp program and 8,023 have already performed the first CT scan of the chest – reports Ugo Pastorino, director of Thoracic Surgery of the Irccs National Cancer Institute Foundation of Milan – Italy is the only EU country to have an active program throughout the national territory, which combines the early diagnosis of lung tumors and chronic cardio-pulmonary pathology with pharmacological support for smoking cessation. This is why we were chosen in two programs for the coordination and implementation of lung screening in Europe: 4-ITLR and Solace. Risp will be able to obtain new European funding in 2024, but it is essential that the organizational machinery and screening activity continue in the next 2 years “.

“With a view to redefining the treatment paradigm for oncological pathologies, AstraZeneca’s innovative pipeline aims to offer a cure for the main neoplasms in different therapeutic settings – declares Alessandra Dorigo, Head of Oncology of AstraZeneca Italia – This means seek new standards of care which, thanks to new classes of drugs and new mechanisms of action, improve the quality of life of people with oncological pathologies. The challenge for the next few years will be to accelerate our commitment to scientific progress and clinical research surpassing the excellent results achieved in 2023: 166 active clinical trials of which 90 in oncology, 220 hospitals involved and 1,179 active trial centers”.